Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down on his prediction that President Donald Trump will be leaving office by spring, insisting it’s not a “crazy a*s” idea.

In a video for Politicon on Wednesday, Carville pushed back on critics who think he predicted Trump’s resignation simply for attention.

“People said, oh, that’s very clever, you got a lot of pick up. You know, you like to say kinda crazy a*s things,” he said. “I want to very clear on something. I’m not doing this as a crazy a*s prediction, I’m going that because I genuinely think that he will resign next spring.”

In the original video, Carville predicted Trump would resign by this time next year after Democratic wins in the midterms.

“Trump has no earthly idea of what’s coming for him,” Carville said on Sunday. “They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is gonna be like, breathtaking.”

He added that Trump seems “bored” with his position.

“He can’t stay awake. He says he’s ‘bored’ with the Iran war. He’s gonna– and I’m telling you, this guy, by Easter of 2027, is just gonna walk away from this job. He’s just gonna f**king walk away because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s gonna be like when he comes to grips with the massive, I mean it’s gonna be a massive rejection of him,” Carville said.

On Wednesday, Carville said he’s seen a “decline” in Trump since the start of his second term, and he doesn’t believe Trump will be interested in sticking around should Democrats take control of the House and Senate.

“You can look at him and just see how fat and unhealthy he is,” he said.

Carville continued:

Secondly, I have experience that not a lot of people have. I know what it’s like to lose a massive, off year election. We did in 1994. It’s so monumental, it’s so massive, it hurts so deep, you just can’t imagine it. The entire world around him is going to change during November of this year. People don’t pay attention to you, they’re making jokes. Everybody knows you’re on a short leash, you’ve got two years left to go, you don’t have any power. Everyone around you is being subpoenaed for everything you can imagine. Your life is miserable! He doesn’t have the stamina. Yeah, [Bill] Clinton came back, but Clinton — frankly, it was the greatest mismatch in maybe American political history, Bill Clinton versus Newt Gingrich. Well, guess what? Donald Trump is not the Bill Clinton of 1995.

Carville predicted Trump would resign amid mounting problems with Democrats, saying, “I think the son of a b*tch is just going to walk away.”

He predicted Vice President JD Vance would be asked to give pardons to Trump and his family.

“He’s going to JD Vance. His lawyers are going to say, look, you can stay, you can pardon yourself — there’s some uncertainty as to whether you can do that. There’s no uncertainty as to whether a President Vance can pardon you and your family,” he said. “So I’m sticking with my prediction.”

Watch above via Politicon.

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