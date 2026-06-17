‘Unthinkable’: Mark Levin Absolutely Buries Trump’s Iran Deal Point-by-Point

Fox News’ Mark Levin picked the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran apart point-by-point in a lengthy Wednesday afternoon tweet.

After musing that he found “much to be concerned about” in the agreement earlier in the day, Levin expanded on his thoughts after the formal release of the deal.

“President Trump ordered this military operation to prevent Iran from getting and using nuclear weapons. And the early days of this war was a spectacular success. For some reason, a ceasefire was quickly ordered, and it lasted for over 2-months, despite the scores of violations by Iran and Hezbollah. Great damage has been done to Iran’s military. And the president deserves enormous credit for having the courage to do what no other president did before him. My fear is that no other president after him will have the same courage to act should the terms of any agreement be violated,” began Levin, who continued:

The president ordered a 2-day return to military operations when the Iranian regime was dragging its feet. That was quickly ended on a promise by the regime that it would sign on to an MOU.

From day one, I have underscored that no deal will be honored by the Iranian regime. Its political-theocratic ideology fuels a revolution that compels the catastrophic destruction of the West. Presumably, the president knew this as he repeatedly warned it Iran got a nuclear weapon, it would use it against us. Moreover, Iran’s pattern of conduct over the last 47-years makes clear that it uses negotiations as a tactic to further its aims. Yet, we abandoned the military destruction of Iran and did not use all of our capabilities to destroy the regime, including not arming the Iranian people due, in part to polling and gas prices. To be clear, there was never a plan to use ground forces or be involved in a “forever war.” Indeed, in my view, if the MOU is not drastically altered during the 60-day negotiation period, a forever war — a continuation of Iran’s war on the West — is not in doubt.

So, what does this MOU involve? I am working from the closest draft of the MOU publicly available, which I believe is fundamentally accurate.

Item 1. Upon the signing of the MOU there is an immediate and permanent end to the war, and that specifically includes Lebanon.

This doesn’t even make any sense. There are 60-days (or more) to negotiate a deal. Therefore, before a deal is finalized, we just declared a cessation of military action — permanently. And we committed to not even threatening force. Why would we agree to immediately drop the most important leverage we have over the regime in advance of it complying with MOU requirements and whatever else is decided in 60-days?

On top of this, we do the unthinkable. We capitulate to Iran’s demand to protect Hezbollah. As I explained earlier: Hezbollah, which has brutally murdered hundreds of our fellow citizens, is essentially protected by our government in alliance with the Iranian regime, and free to continue to kill Americans, Israelis, and others as the most potent terror weapon of the Iranian regime not only survives but is immunized. And since Israel is the only country that actually fights this enemy with its soldiers and airmen, and whose citizens are in the direct line of fire from missile and drone attacks, nobody in their right mind will tolerate this. No amount of berating our ally or pressuring the PM, which is shocking, changes anything. I want to underscore Hezbollah has killed our people and we’ve done next to nothing to deal with it. In and of itself, that is shameful. Israel must not and will not adhere to such an egregious capitulation.

Item 2. We refrain from interfering in Iran’s sovereignty and they will not interfere with ours. Who believes Iran won’t interfere with our internal affairs. We spend tens of billions on counterterrorism against, among others, Iran. Does anyone believe Iran will drop out of its axis with China, Russia, and North Korea? And how do we enforce any deal against these other countries. And if we catch them, then what?

Item 4. We lift the naval blockade 30-days after the MOU, rather than after final negotiations for a deal. That removes another major leverage we have over the regime. And we agree to remove our forces around that area within 30-days after the final agreement. We can always send our forces back, they say. But in all likelihood, we would not.

Item 6. Incredibly, we commit to helping create a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation and economic development of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. We are told it will not involve any of our tax money. That’s a shiny object. Who would have dreamt that after we went to war with this regime because it was within days of having a nuclear weapon, that we would have any role in helping coordinate or raise one dime for this regime. The VP says they don’t a dime if they don’t meet certain conditions. That’s not what it says. Moreover, let’s say they meet all conditions, receive the billions, and then tell us to go to hell. And who among us believe any of this money will go to assisting or improving the lives of the Iranian people, who have no rights and are slaughtered by the tens of thousands? In fact, as I write this, they’re executing innocent young people. Honestly, this is too absurd to comprehend. It was clearly proposed in lieu of the regime’s demand for reparations, which should have been dismissed out of hand.

Regardless of how this slush fund is collected or distributed, here we are committing to helping reconstruct the terror regime we presumably just destroyed. Besides, I thought we hit military structures and targets, not civilian locations.

Item 7. Get this — we commit, as a nation, to not only lifting all sanctions we have on the regime, but we commit to helping lift all other sanctions, including by the UN, the IAEA, and all other primary and secondary sanctions, on Iran. So, we are now working in the service of the regime with other countries and before international organizations in this regard.

Item 8. “[Iran] reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons.” We “have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be …” dealt with in the final issue. Shouldn’t this issue have been the first item on this list? That said, this actually says nothing. All the relief and other commitments, some which is immediate or in 30-days, comes before any serious effort to lay out with details and specifics the manner in which nuclear program will be permanently ended and enriched uranium will be destroyed? Now they’re talking about degrading the uranium? This was supposed to be the core of everything. At best, it does not go beyond broad slogans.

Item 9. We agree not to strengthen our forces in the region pending a final agreement, and we agree not to impose any new sanctions on Iran — thereby surrendering yet more leverage over the regime.

Item 10. As I go through the points, I just keep shaking my head. Here, with the signing of the MOU, we agree to immediately issue waivers of exports of Iranian crude oil, petro products, all related services, banking, insurance, transportation, and the like. In other words, the Iranian regime is back in business — immediately. Before any final deal. Billions and billions will now flow into the regime.

Item 11. In addition, “frozen or restricted funds and assets of [Iran] will be released and made fully available. … ” Again, billions more will be flowing into the regime — immediately.

What is not in this arrangement:

1. Not a word about ballistic missiles, the single most destructive weapon Iran has and has used, and which have the capability of killing tens of thousands and destroying cities if launched in a wave. This is a grave capitulation to the regime.

2. Not a word about promoting and funding terrorism and terror groups. I’ve no illusions the regime’s terrorism and terror-funding will not be curtailed under any circumstances.

3. Not a word about the Iranian people, who we promised to help at the outset. Apparently, they’ve been abandoned.

4. Not a word about the regime paying reparations to our country, Israel, or the Arab countries for the massive damage cause by their ballistic missiles and other missiles.