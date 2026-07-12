‘Reckless’: Kash Patel Called Out for Stoking Lindsey Graham Conspiracy Theories With Cryptic X Post
FBI Director Kash Patel is being called out for stoking conspiracy theories about the death of Lindsey Graham.
In a post to X early Sunday, the FBI director paid homage to the late South Carolina Senator — who died suddenly at the age of 71.
“Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States,” Patel wrote. “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time.”
But it was the last line of Patel’s post which raised eyebrows.
“The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,” Patel wrote.
The comment was immediately called out by critics.
“A genuinely reckless end of this tweet,” The Bulwark’s Sam Stein wrote.
Others called out the FBI director as well:
Some on the far-right have already spread conspiracy theories about Graham, who died from “a brief and sudden illness,” according to his office. Emergency personnel reportedly responded to a person at Graham’s home suffering from cardiac arrest.
But the official reports have done little to dampen speculation among the conspiracy theory crowd. Indeed, Laura Loomer — one of those who has been pushing the theories most vociferously — promptly shared Patel’s post.
“The @FBI is now investigating Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death and is ‘assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,'” Loomer wrote. “It’s imperative that the FBI conducts their own toxicology report on Senator Graham. The DC crime lab is incompetent.”
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