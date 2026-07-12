FBI Director Kash Patel is being called out for stoking conspiracy theories about the death of Lindsey Graham.

In a post to X early Sunday, the FBI director paid homage to the late South Carolina Senator — who died suddenly at the age of 71.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States,” Patel wrote. “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time.”

But it was the last line of Patel’s post which raised eyebrows.

“The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,” Patel wrote.

Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 12, 2026

The comment was immediately called out by critics.

“A genuinely reckless end of this tweet,” The Bulwark’s Sam Stein wrote.

A genuinely reckless end of this tweet. https://t.co/H1pfrRUmBA — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 12, 2026

Others called out the FBI director as well:

Is the FBI investigating Lindsey Graham’s death now? This seems reckless from Kash Patel. https://t.co/yNXY0201MF — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 12, 2026

Jesus Kash, this is so damn reckless. There's absolutely no good reason for you to say this. But you desperately need attention and you can't seem to get it through your head that it takes more than social media likes to be good at your job. You need to resign immediately. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) July 12, 2026

Not sure why the FBI would be involved with a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/pBLkSUvfLM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 12, 2026

why is the FBI getting involved with a "heart attack" pic.twitter.com/NkmnHrWjpB — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 12, 2026

A very odd tweet from the FBI director apparently posted in order to stoke conspiracy theories for Twitter likes https://t.co/4vonNiEbId — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 12, 2026

So… Kash is implying foul play? Or something? https://t.co/TdSLJCkucS — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) July 12, 2026

Kash Patel is such an attention whore, and he just can’t help himself. The end of this tweet is just going to make people speculate even more about what happened to Lindsey Graham last night. https://t.co/1mJNNx98Fr — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 12, 2026

Kash is on the case. Hang tight. Answers soon. https://t.co/jRpK1B4Nep — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) July 12, 2026

Some on the far-right have already spread conspiracy theories about Graham, who died from “a brief and sudden illness,” according to his office. Emergency personnel reportedly responded to a person at Graham’s home suffering from cardiac arrest.

But the official reports have done little to dampen speculation among the conspiracy theory crowd. Indeed, Laura Loomer — one of those who has been pushing the theories most vociferously — promptly shared Patel’s post.

“The @FBI is now investigating Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death and is ‘assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,'” Loomer wrote. “It’s imperative that the FBI conducts their own toxicology report on Senator Graham. The DC crime lab is incompetent.”

BREAKING: The @FBI is now investigating Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death and is “assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.” It’s imperative that the FBI conducts their own toxicology report on Senator Graham. The DC crime lab is… https://t.co/PmSHQV7xV2 pic.twitter.com/wZVWBTIh76 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

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