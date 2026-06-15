Robert De Niro told a live audience on Sunday night that he “can’t love a country that’s led by Donald Trump”

In a fiery rant at the “Rise Up, Sing Out” protest concert in support of the First Amendment — held at New York’s Town Hall — the acting legend said he does not currently love the United States.

“Our country isn’t so lovable right now,” De Niro said. “I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser. I can’t love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars. Killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more. I can’t love a country that takes healthcare away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class. I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors, and separate families. I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. And let me just say it, I can’t love the country that’s led by Donald Trump. And a sycophant Congress.”

The comments were met with heavy cheers from the audience. The actor paused briefly before continuing his comments.

“For most of my life, of course, I did love this country,” De Niro said. “The United States of America welcomed my immigrant ancestors. It gave me, my family, and my fellow citizens such rich opportunities and extraordinary freedoms. I want to love my country again. I want my country back. That’s why I stand with the committee for the First Amendment. And you, all of you. Together we rise up, we sing out, we keep organizing, and we fall in love again.”

De Niro delivered a similar version of those remarks at a protest event in Washington earlier this year.

“Let me ask you, can you love a country where our neighbors are shot down in the streets by masked government thugs?” De Niro said on Feb. 24. “Can you love a country that denies healthcare for tens of millions of our fellow citizens?”

But on Sunday, he went a step further — definitively stating he cannot love the country as long as Trump is in charge.

Watch above, via CSPAN Networks.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!