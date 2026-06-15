Trump Blurts Dead of Night Rant at ‘Dumocrats’ After UFC Birthday Bash

President Donald Trump blurted a dead-of-night attack on “The Dumocrats” just hours after his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) birthday bash on the White House lawn.

After being delayed by some nasty weather, the Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization’s UFC fight at the White House to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday finally got underway.

The event lasted until well after 1 a.m., with Trump taking to the stage to congratulate the winner of the final bout, Justin Gaethje, at 1:15 after he defeated Ilia Topuria in the final event to take the UFC lightweight title

But Trump was still up at 4 a.m., posting on Truth Social — but not about the fight, his birthday, or the Bicentennnial-plus-50.

Trump’s target was “The Dumocrats,” a name he has given the Democrats because he omitted the “B” in the word “dumb,” and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA):

The Dumocrats want FISA because that’s what they used to go after me for three years during my First Term! I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PHOTO I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!). 4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. 5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION SURGERY FOR OUR CHILDREN. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

A key provision of the FISA law has expired after Congress failed to renew it over opposition to Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who became Trump’s pick for acting DNI to replace Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned last month.

Section 702 of the Act expired this weekend after the House rejected a bill that contained a short-term extension of the surveillance powers. In a 198 to 218 vote, 19 Republicans joined almost every Democrat to vote down the bill.

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