‘I Feel Betrayed by My Country’: Robert De Niro Compares America to an Abusive Spouse on Trump-Trashing Tour

Another day, another Robert De Niro rant against President Donald Trump.

The acting icon went off on Trump again on Tuesday night at the “State of the Swamp” summit in Washington, D.C., with De Niro saying the president makes him more ashamed than proud to be an American.

“Our country isn’t so lovable right now,” De Niro said. “In the current climate, declaring love for our country is like an abused spouse professing love for their abuser.”

De Niro said he was “grateful for the freedoms and opportunities” he and his “immigrant ancestors” have enjoyed in the States, “but my heart is broken as I’m seeing them taken away.”

The Goodfellas and Casino star then rattled off a series of questions — questions that make it difficult for him to love the U.S. He said:

Love our country? Let me ask you, can you love a country where our neighbors are shot down in the streets by masked government thugs? Can you love a country that denies healthcare for tens of millions of our fellow citizens? Can you love a country that ends contributions to sick and starving people around the world, causing hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths — many of them innocent children. Can you love a country that trashes our economy to give tax breaks to its billionaire cronies? Can you love a country that denies science and sacrifices the climate, the very air our children breath? Can you love a country that pardons violent criminals and protects pedophiles?

Members of the crowd — about half of them wearing green frog hats — yelled out “No!” after each De Niro question.

“I feel betrayed by my country,” he added, as one woman yelped out, “Damn right!”

De Niro’s appearance at the anti-State of the Union event came just a few days after he teared up while accusing Trump of “destroying” America during an interview with MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace.

“It’s sick, it’s f*cked up,” he said.

And he has bashed Trump and his administration plenty of other times over the years, like when he branded senior adviser Stephen Miller a “Nazi” last year.

