Senate Dem Grills RFK Jr. Over Views on Abortion: ‘When Did You Decide to Sell Out Your Life’s Work’ to Trump?!

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for seemingly switching up from his pro-choice views since aligning with President Donald Trump.

Kennedy on Wednesday testified before multiple members of the United States Senate for his confirmation hearing. Shortly after Trump won the election, he nominated Kennedy to be the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

During Hassan’s line of questioning, she referenced some of Kennedy’s anti-vaccine claims while also bringing up his prior support of a woman’s right to choose. Those views, she continued, conflicted with one another.

“It is remarkable that you have such a long record of fighting for women’s reproductive freedom,” Hassan said, “and really great that my Republican colleagues are so open to voting for a pro-choice HHS secretary. So, Mr. Kennedy, I’m confused. You have clearly stated in the past that bodily autonomy is one of your core values. The question is, do you stand for that value or not? When was it that you decided to sell out the values you’ve had your whole life in order to be given power by President Trump?”

In response, Kennedy stated that he agreed with Trump that “every abortion is a tragedy” and that “we can’t be a moral authority of this country.”

Hassan then pressed him further.

“But that isn’t what you said back in New Hampshire in 2023,” she said. “My question is, exactly when did you decide to sell out your life’s work and values to get this position?”

Again, Kennedy said he agreed with Trump that “every abortion is a tragedy.”

