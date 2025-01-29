Fox Host Jesse Watters Runs Wild With Ridiculous Trump White House Claim About $50 Million Condom Drop

Fox News host Jesse Watters ran wild with Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claim that $50 million worth of condoms were being shipped to Gaza — and connected the claim to Hamas “condom bombs” that actually do exist.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Leavitt answered questions about President Donald Trump’s spending freeze with the claim that “there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” a claim that isn’t backed up by any available evidence or by the Trump administration’s response to reporters — or physical reality.

Despite the dearth of evidence in support of Leavitt’s claim, it rocketed around social media, with top Trump allies like Elon Musk celebrating the apparently invented latex-cum-lube austerity measure as a major win for the new administration.

Fox News ran several segments referencing the claim, but MSNBC and CNN didn’t seem to know what to do with it.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper ignored the claim when Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) brought it up during an interview, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale ignored it when he was asked to evaluate Leavitt’s first White House press briefing. MSNBC thus far hasn’t covered it.

But on Tuesday night’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters ran with the claim — even as he noted the preposterous “math involved” — and connected it to Hamas inflating condoms and “strapping bombs” to them (That part, it turns out, is true):

JESSE WATTERS: All right. We couldn’t believe when we heard this we were about to spend $50 million on condoms for Gaza. Condoms cost a couple of pennies when you buy them in bulk. At least according to heartthrob Stephen Miller. So you can buy 500 million condoms with that much cash. That’s enough to give every guy in Gaza a thousand condoms. That’s like a decade’s supply of safe sex. If you’re having sex a couple times a week every year. I would have been pretty good at math if these were the equations I had to solve. So how do you get 500 million condoms into a war zone? Biden spent $230 million building a dock in Gaza that broke. Are we airdropping condoms? Is there a guy from the Red Cross stepping over rubble, handing out rubbers? And is safe sex really the top priority of Palestinians right now? They’re dodging missiles and rummaging for food, water and shelter. They’re at war, not spring break. Do you think Hamas wears condoms? No. They make condom bombs. Hamas inflates the condom, straps on an explosive and floats them into Israel. It’s a dual-use technology. Looks like a Hamas birthday party. So we pay for the Hamas condom bombs and Israel’s Iron Dome. We’re funding both sides of the war. And Democrats get mad when Trump says let’s freeze things and take a second look. Tomi Lahren is an OutKick.com host and host of 100 Days with Tomi Lahren on Fox Nation. Tomi, I cannot believe we were spending this much on condoms in Gaza. TOMI LAHREN: Well, you know, Jesse, I think somewhere in New York in a jail cell, Diddy got very excited when he heard this story. We know that he has a certain affinity for these types of things. So I’m sure that he is very excited. I, however, am not excited about this. I have a lot of questions, as I know you did as well. And I can’t help but think with the ingenuity to create a bomb out of a condom. Can you imagine what the Palestinians and the terrorists, can you imagine what they can contribute to the world if instead of using condoms for bombs, they actually put that energy and that genius really into something productive for humanity? I think maybe that part of the world would be in much better shape and maybe we wouldn’t have to send so much aid, build bridges that collapse and, you know, send $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza. My mind is blown. JESSE WATTERS: Tell me– we knew they were making condom bombs years ago. So Biden knew they were using this not for sex, but they were using them to float the bomb condoms over the border into Israel. And he was still shipping them millions and millions and millions of dollars of condoms. Is– does Trojan have the contract? Is is Trojan’s CEO Hunter’s buddy? This is crazy. TOMI LAHREN: Well, Jesse, it’s a real Trojan horse.

According to Fox News, Watters’s producers reached out to the White House and the State Department to run down the claim but did not receive a response.

