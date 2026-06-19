‘So Unbelievably Radioactive’: Jonah Goldberg Slams ‘Delusional’ Trump For Alienating US Allies

Conservative journalist Jonah Goldberg slammed President Donald Trump on CNN’s Inside Politics for alienating U.S. allies like Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

Meloni fired back Friday at Trump’s claim that she “begged” him for a photo at the G7 this week, and that he acquiesced because he “felt sorry for her.”

Host Phil Mattingly, in for Dana Bash, played video of Meloni saying, “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves like this toward his allies. It’s not the first time. Moreover, I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the west and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should remember: neither I, nor Italy, ever beg.”

Goldberg began talking about ally alienation by referencing a sit-down interview Trump had with Axios Thursday, where he claimed he achieved “unconditional surrender” from Iran, and there were “no limits” on his power.

“Let’s go back to the context of that interview where he says, ‘We totally defeated Iran militarily. There are no limits to my power,'” Goldberg said. “The fact that he’s coming out of this week with this deal, saying that there are no limits to his power when he was forced to negotiate ending a blockade to open up the Strait of Hormuz is preposterous.”

Goldberg continued:

And why was the Strait of Hormuz such a problem? They begged to get allies to come in and help with the minesweeping, because our European allies have better equipment for that kind of stuff. Couldn’t get them to do it. Why couldn’t they get them to do it? Because he threatened to militarily take over Greenland, and made himself so unbelievably radioactive. The most brilliant thing Trump did, he was already unpopular in the middle and with the left in Europe. But the Greenland thing made the nationalists hate him, too. And so, the idea that all these allies were going to jump and help him out in the Strait of Hormuz, when it would be political suicide for any elected leader in Europe to act to save Trump’s bacon about anything. I think his approval rating in Denmark is like 4%, right? So like, those are limits to his power! We would be a much more powerful country if we had allies that were willing to get our back and help us out. Those are limits. What’s disturbing is he’s so delusional he can’t see the limits to his power, and that’s something that’s going to get him into more mistakes.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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