Spencer Pratt Reportedly Signed a Contract to Turn Being Mayor of LA Into a Reality TV Show

Spencer Pratt could be getting a new reality show if he wins the Los Angeles mayor’s race against Democrat Karen Bass.

Pratt has gained traction in the race and been hailed by conservatives as the next great hope for L.A. following a debate with Bass that featured his complaints about how she handled the 2025 wildfires that destroyed his home, among the 17,000 lost in the blazes.

TMZ reported Thursday that Pratt has signed a contract with a production house to document his move to City Hall if he wins the race.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Pratt inked a deal with Los Angeles production company Boardwalk Pictures to roll cameras as he runs for Mayor,” the outlet reported. “The production team is about to begin filming with Spencer, his wife Heidi Montag, and their kids throughout his political journey.”

The report added, “What’s really interesting … our sources say filming would not stop if Spencer gets sworn into office. The contract specifically provides that the show would go on.”

If he wins, the whole family will “presumably be living in the Mayor’s mansion in the Hancock Park area of L.A.,” the report said.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Pratt has been living in a “swanky” Bel-Air hotel, and not in the Airstream trailer parked where his burned-down house used to be in the Pacific Palisades, and which features prominently in his campaign ads.

Pratt hit back at TMZ during a live appearance, saying he was staying in the hotel only due to the “failed leadership” of his opponent, Mayor Bass.

“To be clear, that is where I live,” Pratt said about the Airstream. “That’s where Karen Bass, Mayor Bass, burned down my house. That is where I will live until I have a new house. The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara is temporary housing.”

According to pop culture lore, Pratt and Montag met in 2006 at an L.A. nightclub while she was filming the first season of MTV’s The Hills. Pratt became a main cast member on the show’s second season in 2007.

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