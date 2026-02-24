Tearful Savannah Guthrie Offers $1M Reward for Her Mom’s Return in New Video: ‘We Still Believe in a Miracle’

A visibly emotional Savannah Guthrie has announced her family is now offering $1 million for the return of her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning, the Today show anchor acknowledged that it was Day 24 of the search for Nancy. Her mother was reported missing on February 1 when she suddenly disappeared from home.

Investigators quickly determined that it was unlikely Nancy left her home by choice, and it has since been treated as an abduction. The media has also received multiple alleged ransom notes related to Nancy’s disappearance.

Through tears, Savannah said:

I’m coming on to say it is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour, and minute, and second, and every long night, has been agony since then of worrying about her, fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope. We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom, and her dad, and with her beloved brother Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward and the details is in the caption below. You can call the 1-800 tip line. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.

