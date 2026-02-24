Most Americans — Including 30% of Republicans — Believe Trump Is Becoming ‘Erratic With Age’

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that Americans are increasingly concerned about President Donald Trump’s age and state of mind.

The survey, which was conducted online between February 18 and 23, measured the attitudes of 4,638 American adults. It found that 89% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans, and 64% of independents believe that the president is becoming “erratic with age.” Taken altogether, 61% of respondents described Trump that way. Forty-five percent, meanwhile, still believe that he “is mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges.” Forty-nine percent say he is not.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents indicated that “elected officials in Washington, D.C.” more generally “are too old to represent most Americans.”

Trump’s approval rating ticked up two points to 40% and net approval rating went up by four points to -18%. The former number had stood pat at 38% in the previous two Reuters/Ipsos polls, which were conducted in mid-February and late January, when his net approval rating came in at -22% and -21%, respectively.

The president’s approval rating has slipped with among Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics since February of last year, but most precipitously with that last group, from 36% to 29%. His economic approval rating has also taken a notable dip over that timeframe, from 41% to 36%.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!