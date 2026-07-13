‘That Just Has to Stop!’ The View’s Ana Navarro Scolds Left-Wing Critics ‘Celebrating’ Lindsey Graham’s Death

The View’s Ana Navarro scolded left-wing critics “celebrating” the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 71.

“I knew him very well,” Navarro said on Monday’s show. “He was a friend of mine for many years. Frankly, through John McCain, who was his best friend and his mentor for many years.”

Navarro continued:

First thing I want to say is, I saw a lot of posts online this week kind of celebrating his death and rejoicing. And listen, I know that Trump does that, he did it with Bob Mueller, he did it with John McCain, he did it with Rob Reiner. But it’s inhumane and it’s really lacking empathy. And the dead person is dead and can’t hear you and can’t read your posts, but his family, his sister — who he adopted when he was 13 because both of their parents died — is alive and is hearing it. And so, I think that for the benefit, for humanity, for having, you know, a normal decency towards the family of the dead, that just has to stop! The fact that Donald Trump is indecent doesn’t mean the rest of us have to do it.

“But as to Lindsey, for me, there was a Lindsey before Trump and a Lindsey after Trump,” Navarro added. “There were two completely different Lindseys.”

Navarro said that news of his death “brought out all sorts of feelings in me.”

“Honestly, I feel like I have buried Lindsey when John McCain died, because he became just a completely different person,” Navarro said. “I think for Lindsey, the Senate, his position, was his life. He really felt that making a difference was everything for him, and he was going to do anything that it took for him to continue getting elected and having influence. And that took sucking up to Trump. And it meant that he did keep getting re-elected and he did have influence on issues that he cared enormously about, like foreign policy. He was a staunch, unwavering supporter of Ukraine, of Israel, on freedom in the Western Hemisphere in places like Cuba, like Venezuela, like Nicaragua.”

“He was also so freaking funny! He was — I mean, I know it’s a low bar — but he is the funniest politician I have ever, ever met,” she added.

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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