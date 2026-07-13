President Donald Trump has announced his recommendation to replace the late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) following the lawmaker’s sudden death over the weekend.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said he would support Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, whom the senator formally adopted after the death of their parents.

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump said in the post. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Less than an hour later, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) also voiced support for Graham Nordone to take over her brother’s seat.

“Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term,” Scott wrote in an X post. “After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country.”

Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term. After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country. https://t.co/7XSt7AQPlS — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 13, 2026

Graham died on Saturday night after what his office called a “brief and sudden illness.”

The longtime senator’s cause of death was revealed to be “aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” authorities revealed on Sunday.

It now falls on the governor to appoint Graham’s successor.

With or without Trump’s input, McMaster is set to announce his appointee for Graham’s Senate seat at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

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