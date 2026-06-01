The View Trolls Trump by Dancing to Young MC’s ‘Bust a Move’: ‘One of the Many Artists You Will Not Be Hearing’ at America 250

The View‘s co-hosts trolled President Donald Trump on Monday’s show by dancing to the hit 1990s groove “Bust a Move.”

“So that was ‘Bust a Move’ by Young MC, one of the many artists you will not be hearing at the 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “Other artists who you will not be hearing are The Commodores, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and many others.”

Over the last week, a number of artists touted as performers for Trump’s America 250th concert pulled out of the event with various statements about how they initially thought it would be a non-partisan celebration.

On Saturday night, Trump said the “Freedom 250” concert series should be completely scrapped after a number of “overpriced singers” dropped out of the event. In its place, Trump said he would plan for a MAGA political rally, which Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told CNN was, “very appropriate.”

“I just want to point out that, you know, Bret Michaels, who plays for everybody, and The Commodores who play for everybody — I mean, Martina McBride is not a politicized person,” Goldberg said. “Y’all made it political because you made it into something it was not supposed to be and you didn’t tell the artists.”

“I think the important thing is what you just said, Whoopi — they didn’t tell the artists that it was a partisan event,” said Sunny Hostin.

She continued:

There are two commissions. So there was the “America 250,” which is a nonpartisan U.S. semi-quincentennial commission that was founded like 10 years ago to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country. Trump, in an executive order, decided to start “Freedom 250,” which is a White House organization launched by Trump. So, these artists may have been told that this was the commission, “America 250,” and not Trump…And I think at this point Trump has become so toxic that no artist wants to become affiliated with him because if they do, they could lose some of their fans…I don’t think they want any of the affiliation.

“And I love this for Trump. I love it for him,” Hostin said to cheers and applause.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!