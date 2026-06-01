‘Psycho-Nazi Lunacy’: Spencer Pratt and Bill Maher Nuke Pro-Hamas College Kids 

Bill Maher and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (R) both skewered college students who support Hamas and bash Israel during the Monday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Maher got onto the topic by calling Harvard University an “a**hole factory.” He said that’s obvious when “kids are chanting for Hamas” on campus, before saying it was a “big issue” but that the two of them didn’t have to discuss it further.

“I will go there,” Pratt told him, “because I grew up in LA. All my best friends are Jewish. I grew up going to Crossroads [High School], I’ve been to more Bar and Bat Mitzvahs than I’d been to church… maybe it’s still tied. To the point where of course when I’m running for mayor I’m going to temples, I’m supporting my Jewish friends.”

He continued, “The level of psycho-Nazi lunacy that came at me, to just say that I want my friends and family to feel safe in LA, to feel safe if their kids go to UCLA.”

Maher nodded along in agreement as Pratt spoke. Pratt added it has been “diabolical” to see what people are dealing with because of their religion.

“And again, I don’t care if you’re Muslim. I don’t care how you identify, I don’t care if you’re trans, I don’t care,” Pratt said. “Whatever you do, but you should have the right to do that and feel safe, wherever you are.”

“Right,” Maher agreed multiple times as Pratt spoke.

Pratt’s comments about UCLA come a week after the college was sued by the Trump administration for taking “no serious action whatsoever” to stop Jewish students from being harassed during pro-Palestine protests in 2024. It was the second antisemitism lawsuit filed by the administration against UCLA in four months.

Pratt is running to replace incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D), with his campaign largely focused on her botched handling of the wildfires that ravaged LA in early 2025. The ex-reality TV star’s home was one of about 12,000 houses that burned down during the fire. His campaign has also slammed Bass for having a terrible plan to combat the city’s homeless crisis — an issue he talked to Maher about on Monday’s show.

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