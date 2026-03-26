‘The Wall Street Journal Is Terrible!’ Trump Rages Over Report He’s ‘Desperate’ to End War

President Donald Trump excoriated The Wall Street Journal over a report that he’s desperate to end his operation in Iran during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

During an exchange with Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich, Trump dismissed concerns from Gulf States that the United States might leave Iran too early while touting the success of American missile defense systems.

Heinrich followed up by asking about the possibility of Iran still having enriched uranium, causing the president to sound off:

Well, you’re going to have to see, but, you know, I think we’ll be-, we’re in just very good shape. We’re roaming-, you know what we’re doing? You know the word roaming free? We’re over the skies with the most beautiful planes you’ve ever seen. Roaming for you, there’s not a damn thing they can do about it. It would be nice if, like, the fake news New York Times, which writes so fake, and The Wall Street Journal is terrible, terrible. I mean, I read a story today that I’m desperate to make a deal. I’m not, I don’t, if I was desperate, he’d [Pete Hegseth] be the first to know. “Pete! Let’s get the hell out of there!” I’m the opposite of desperate. I don’t care. I want to-, in fact, we have other targets we want to hit before we leave. We’re hitting them on a daily basis. I don’t talk about-, I can’t talk about specifics. A lot of people say that wouldn’t matter. Maybe it does matter. Who knows? But I wouldn’t talk. It’s like the question this young lady asked. Sorry about that, I embarrassed-, I don’t want to embarrass you because I think you’re-, I think she’s a friendly reporter so I’m sorry. But you know, I can say what we’re going to do because if I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long. They’d probably, what is it called? The 25th Amendment? That institute the 25th Amendment!

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!