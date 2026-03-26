Trump Roasts ‘Friendly’ Reporter for ‘Ridiculous’ Question About Risky Iran Operation

President Donald Trump roasted a reporter during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting after she asked whether the president would try to retrieve Iran’s highly-enriched uranium that’s buried under areas bombed out by the U.S.

Earlier this month, The New York Times quoted anonymous officials who said Iran or “potentially another group” can still get to the uranium “through a very narrow access point,” even though the material was “entombed under the country’s nuclear site at Isfahan.”

“It is unclear how quickly Iran could move the uranium, which is in gas form and stored in canisters,” the report said.

“Mr. President are you going to go in for the uranium?” the reporter asked. “I mean, how do you secure Iran and —”

“Let’s assume I was or wasn’t,” Trump said. “Why would I ever answer that question? What kind of a question? ‘Oh, we’re going in tomorrow at 3:00,'” Trump joked to laughter from his Cabinet members.

“How can you possibly ask a question like that and expect an answer? I don’t know. But I don’t know, I think you are a friendly person, too. It’s just such a ridiculous question,” he continued.

Later during the Q and A, Trump reiterated, “I can’t talk about specifics,” regarding the highly-enriched material.

“It’s like the question that this young lady has — sorry if I embarrass you, because I don’t want to embarrass you — but I think you are a friendly reporter, so I’m sorry,” Trump said. “But I can’t say what were going to do. If I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long. What is it called, the 25th Amendment? They would institute the 25th Amendment. Which they didn’t do with Biden, which is shocking.”

Another reporter tried again, saying, “Steve [Witkoff] said they’ve got enough uranium to make a bomb. That’s a scary thing.”

“I can’t talk to you about that,” Trump said sounding irritated. “You are asking me a question. You are essentially saying, ‘will I go in and do something.?’ I can’t talk to you about that.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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