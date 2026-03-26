‘We Are Bigger Than Trump’: Conservative Guest Host On The View Says She’s ‘Heartbroken About This Country’

Conservative guest host Abby Huntsman told The View on Thursday that she has been feeling “so lost politically” over Donald Trump’s leadership.

Huntsman is a journalist whose Republican father served as the 16th governor of Utah.

“I have to be honest because I’m only here this week,” Huntsman began. “Before I came in, I was feeling so lost politically. I’ve been feeling that way for a really long time. I’ve been feeling so uninspired and so heartbroken about this country.”

“What I realize, I keep wanting to put my head in the sand and pray that I wake up and it’s all over,” Huntsman said. “It’s not going to be happening. It’s not Congress. It’s not our two-party system that is broken, we’re still in a government shutdown.”

She continued, “I’m not going to be here after today and tomorrow, so, if I leave anything behind, it’s going to be up to all of us. I don’t care what your political views are, but we are going to be responsible for fixing this mess for our kids, for our grandkids. We are bigger than Trump. We are bigger.”

Sunny Hostin asked Huntsman what she saw as the future of the Republican Party and her place in it.

“That’s a great question. I grew up with a lot of conservative values. Many that I still hold close to my heart,” Huntsman said.

“Give us one,” said Joy Behar, to audience laughter.

“My conservative values?”

“Yeah, give me one,” Behar repeated.

“I think it depends on what you view the government’s role is. It’s only as healthy as a two-party system. I want the Democratic Party to figure out how to beat Trump again. I want the Republican party to figure out —”

“I’m not a conservative, and I agree with that,” Behar said.

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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