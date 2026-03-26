Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned President Donald Trump will “soon” decide he’s spent “enough political capital” on the Iran War.

Ingraham took to X on Thursday morning to share her hypothesis in response to a Washington Post article, which reported Trump has now told his aides that he wants to “avoid a protracted war in Iran” and “bring the conflict to an end in the coming weeks.”

“At some point soon, Pres. Trump will decide that he’s spent enough political capital on this conflict,” Ingraham wrote.

On Monday, in an interview with former Deputy Assistant to the President Robert Greenway, in which they discussed Iran’s public denial of any negotiations with the U.S., Ingraham argued that Iran is “toast.”

“Iran is publicly denying any negotiations, certainly any progress, calling Trump’s statements [on negotiations] false,” Ingraham said. “But the reality is, look, they’re toast. Although they can still do some damage—we’ll get into that in a bit—but this is only a matter of time before the whole thing collapses.”

She later added that Iran has a five-day window to “come to its senses” because, “whatever happens,” the U.S. is “going to win” and “it’s just a question of how much Iranian infrastructure will survive in the process.” Ingraham further expressed her disbelief that networks such as ABC, NBC, and CNN believe Iran on the matter of whether negotiations are taking place. She asked Greenway if “this is where we stand now” that members of the press will “actually take the Iranian points of view at this point seriously?”

However, Ingraham has also openly called on the Trump administration to “address head-on” the footage that appears to show a U.S. missile hitting the site of an Iranian girls’ school at the beginning of the conflict.

“Re-upping what I said last week: Admin must wrap its investigation and address head-on,” Ingraham wrote on X. “Horrible unintended tragedy of this war.”

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