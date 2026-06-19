President Donald Trump insisted Iran is “FINISHED” and the United States will “play out” a 60-day ceasefire following peace negotiations being delayed by fighting in the region.

“The War has diminished Iran! It doesn’t, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be??? President DJT,” the president wrote in a Friday morning Truth Social message.

In a follow-up post, he said Iran met out of “desperation,” not the United States.

“We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!” he wrote.

Included in the 14-point agreement with Iran, which Trump signed earlier this week, is a $300 billion reconstruction investment fund for Iran, the lifting of sanctions, and more. The deal has received bipartisan pushback, including from some of the president’s most vocal supporters like Mark Levin.

Vice President JD Vance was set to formally sign the agreement in Switzerland on Friday, but the trip was postponed amid Israeli strikes in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Four Israeli soldiers were killed and 18 died in the strikes, according to reports. Lebanon is included in the ceasefire in the 14-point deal.

U.S. officials have since told BBC, CBS, and other outlets that Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire following the fighting on Thursday.

Trump pushed back on critics of the Iran deal who believe it benefits their regime too much, claiming in a Thursday interview that his deal is “unconditional surrender” for Iran.

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