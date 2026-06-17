CNN Reports On Full Text of Trump Deal: $300 Billion Fund For Iran ‘Is In Here’

CNN White House Correspondent Alayna Treene joined anchors Boris Sanchez and Brianna Keilar on Wednesday to discuss the latest details in President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran, including the release of the full text.

Treene reported that she and her colleagues obtained “the official text of the memorandum of understanding reached over the weekend with Iran.” Treene explained that the newly released text does include a $300 billion fund for Iran, something Trump called a “false story” earlier in the day, and a “minimum methodology” for removing Iran’s uranium stockpile.

Sanchez noted to Treene, “You have some new details on this draft memorandum of understanding.”

“I do, and just to give you a little sense of my backdrop here, I am at the Versailles Palace, where the president is going to be having dinner tonight with the French president, Emmanuel Macron. But I do want to get into the text of this memorandum of understanding. Obviously, we had reported earlier this morning — my colleagues and I have obtained a draft of that text. They had added a few different things to this final text that some U.S. officials read over the phone to reporters, simultaneously, while the president was giving this press conference,” Treene explained, adding:

Now, some of the things I want to outline — much of it was the same for those of our viewers who had been reading what we had shared. But also, some of the differences really lie in, one, the specifics of what the nuclear discussions are going to look like. It is still clear in this memorandum of understanding, in the text that U.S. officials have read, that it is going to be really up for discussion during the 60-day, highly technical negotiating phase. Now, one of the things that they talk about in here is that there is some level of agreement. I’m going to read for you what these officials said. They said that the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon, in accordance with the schedule outlined earlier in the agreement. They talk about how it will be destroyed on-site under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Basically, to break down what that means in layman’s terms: they have discussed this kind of minimum mechanism for allowing the IAEA to go in, retrieve, and destroy some of that nuclear material. Again, that provision states that much of this, though, is going to be subject to a final agreement following the 60-day period for highly technical talks. Another thing that is in here — and we heard a lot of the president and a lot of other officials kind of pushing back on this idea that there could be a $300 billion fund for Iran, should they comply with the agreement — well, the text that officials read out on this call is that, yes, that is in here. It says that the United States of America undertakes, with regional partners, to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The last thing I want to mention, Kaitlan — touching on this — is the waivers for Iran to begin selling their crude oil. Again, that is also in here. Now, of course, this is a 1.5-page document. There are 14 points — some new details that they had shared, but largely a lot of, like I said, the nuclear program — a lot of what the president has really touted even just moments ago on stage at that press conference still needs to be sorted out in a 60-day period.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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