NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo pressed Democratic strategist James Carville on whether he’s actually serious about his viral prediction that President Donald Trump will resign from office by the spring.

Carville joined Cuomo on Thursday night, where Cuomo admitted at one point that it was going to “hurt” to push back on a “friend” and “mentor.”

Carville predicted recently that Democrats will take control of the House and Senate after the midterms, and Trump will be left with no interest in the difficulty of the presidency and will trade it in for a pardon to avoid retaliation from Democrats.

“No, seriously, you don’t really believe that President Donald Trump is going to resign short of his term,” Cuomo told Carville.

“I do,” Carville confirmed.

“Come on!” Cuomo responded. “On what theory?”

Carville theorized it will be a mix of Trump’s age and the losses in the midterms that will drive him to quit.

He explained:

I can look at him, I’ll be 82 in October, I don’t know how do you measure health, but he is not a healthy man and he doesn’t have any energy. He’s close to being morbidly obese. He has a terrible family history. And he doesn’t know — Chris, there’s one thing I know that not many people know, I know what it’s like to get hit the way they’re gonna get hit. We got hit in ’94, it hurts, it takes you back. Now, we were fortunate enough that we had Bill Clinton who was in his late 40s against Newt Gingrich, probably one of the bigger buffoons in the history of American politics. He’s not that, he doesn’t, he’s not Bill Clinton! He can’t come back. He’s old, he’s tired, and he is gonna sit there and people are not gonna pay attention to him. No one’s going to want to talk to him. It’s all going to be the new Democrats coming in. Let’s have Hakeem Jeffries. Let us have the new appropriation. Let’s have the New Senate Intelligence Committee person. And he’s just not — he’s a soft man. And, in fact, health permitting, I’m not sure it will, come April, he is just going to walk away. I really believe that. I genuinely do. It’s a bold prediction. It can be wrong. You can have me back here on May the 1st and say, he’s still there, Jimmy Boy, and you missed it. OK, I missed it. But I genuinely believe that. I know how hard this man is going to get ready to get hit. And it hurts. It hurts bad.

“I got to tell you, I find that a fascinating analysis and I’ll never play gotcha with you because you’re too big and you mean too much to me to play a silly, stupid game like that, but if you’re right, I’ll be shocked,” Cuomo said.

After Carville’s original prediction about Trump got some pickup and reactions, he doubled down and insisted it was not a take solely for grabbing some eyeballs.

“I think the son of a b*tch is just going to walk away,” he said on his Politicon show.

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!