Top Republican Warns Trump His Legacy Is on the Line: ‘He Is Being Ill Advised’

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) warned President Donald Trump that he is receiving bad advice at the worst possible time in a Friday afternoon statement.

“We are at a moment that will define President Trump’s legacy. His instincts have been to finish the job he started in Iran, but he is being ill advised to pursue a deal that would not be worth the paper it is written on. Our commander-in-chief needs to allow America’s skilled armed forces to finish the destruction of Iran’s conventional military capabilities and reopen the strait,” argued Wicker. “Further pursuit of an agreement with Iran’s Islamist regime risks a perception of weakness. We must finish what we started. It is past time for action.”

We are at a moment that will define President Trump’s legacy. His instincts have been to finish the job he started in Iran, but he is being ill advised to pursue a deal that would not be worth the paper it is written on. Our commander-in-chief needs to allow America's skilled… — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 22, 2026

On Monday, Trump announced that he had called off an attack on Iran at the request of the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, citing the argument that “that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” continued Trump. “Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

The following day, he said he was “an hour away” from ordering the attack

“We were all set to go. You’re talking about yesterday? We were going to be striking very– it would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done. The boats, the ships were all loaded. They were all loaded to the brim and we were all set to start,” explained the president.

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