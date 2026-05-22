‘I Think He’s Really Onto Something!’ Billy Bush Gushes To Fox News Over Spencer Pratt For LA Mayor

Radio and television host Billy Bush gushed to Fox News over Republican L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt on Friday, declaring the ex-reality show star was all about “honesty and accountability.”

“You know, in the beginning, when Spencer announces, like everyone else, I say, ‘I don’t know. What are we talking about?'” said a skeptical Bush.

“But no one was opposing Karen Bass as of January of this year. And the primary is June 2. So it was quite astonishing…Spencer jumped in. We all didn’t know what to expect. And wouldn’t you know it, he just — he hit the message that people — he doesn’t represent anyone but angry Angelenos. And people are furious. This once beautiful city. It is — It should be so attractive to the rest of the world. It should be in surplus economically. And it’s destroyed,” Bush said.

“You drive around the streets of Los Angeles, it’s disgusting. And that is just not okay. And Spencer says — look, his whole platform, like you just said, is truthfulness. ‘I’m gonna show you the money we take in and where that money goes, to what NGOs, to what programs, how efficient are they?’ Just total accountability and transparency. I’m down for that!” Bush declared.

“He’s ambitious and he is hopeful,” said America Reports’s Sandra Smith. “Do you believe based on your conversation with him, that he can truly follow through on these big promises he’s making?”

“The energy of this guy, as Trump would say, ‘The hottest candidate in America! We have a hot country. And this guy is the hottest candidate without question.’ He’s a national news story. I’m talking about it with you. All of us are surprised. But when you hear him speak, he’s very eloquent. He’s very, very centered with his energy.”

Bush added, “I think he’s really onto something, and you feel it in this town. I really, I’m telling you.”

“That says a lot coming from you,” Smith said.

Bush was famously fired from his role as a host of NBC’s Today Show in 2016 after he was heard on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape laughing while Trump made lewd comments about women, including, “When you’re a star,” you can “grab them by the p*ssy.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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