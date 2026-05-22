‘You Sure That’s Not AI?’ J6 Cop Stunned By Trump Video Receipt Amid Slush Fund

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Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone was stunned when Jim Acosta dug up a video receipt on President Donald Trump that hits hard amid the controversy over Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund.

The Trump Justice Department announced the creation of a so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” on Monday as part of the settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns by a former official.

The move is widely seen as an unaccountable “slush fund” that could be used to funnel cash to the president’s allies, and has gotten pushback from several prominent Republicans.

Fanone was a guest on Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which Acosta surprised him with a clip from just after the January 6 attacks featuring what was then considered damage control — demanding punishment for the rioters he would eventually pardon and reward:

MIKE FANONE: The American people give power to these individuals. It is the American people that give the power to the president of the United States and they do that with their obedience. Why are we being obedient to institutions that are this blatantly corrupt?

JIM ACOSTA: No, it’s true. And when you have Republicans like Thomas Massie who defied Trump getting tossed out by Republican voters, he still has 70%, 80% of the Republican party still behind him despite the fact that he’s in the low 30s for an overall approval rating.

So, I mean, Republicans are still immersed in conservative media and things like Fox. So it’s really hard to see how we figure this thing out anytime soon, but I will say, I still think it’s worth uh, pointing out when he’s a godd*mn hypocrite about this,.

For example, right after January 6, when he was in hot water and he thought he was going to be impeached and convicted and removed and blocked from the presidency ever again, when it was not so good for him, he said, we have a little clip to play.

He was saying how the people who did the violence at the Capitol should be brought to justice. Remember when they forced him to say this stuff, he did say it, they forced them to say it. But he said it, we should play this. Mike can get your reaction.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Right or on the left, a Democrat or a Republican, there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions.

America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice.

JIM ACOSTA: Isn’t that something?

MIKE FANONE: You sure that’s not AI?! (LAUGHTER) I don’t think I counted 10 fingers there. You know.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah.

MIKE FANONE: Yeah. I mean,

JIM ACOSTA: Not the same Donald Trump, that’s for sure.

MIKE FANONE: Well, he’s reading a script, and let’s not forget that in Trump 1.0, there were actual guardrails to the presidency. And I’m quite certain that there were individuals that were in that room that were watching him film that, that had scripted that to the T, because they themselves did not want to be held criminally culpable for anything that took place on January 6, 2021.

That doesn’t exist anymore. Now we’ve got Todd Blanche and Kash Patel and, you know. Dr. Oz and this whole cast of buffoons and clowns who themselves have committed crimes on Donald Trump’s behalf.

And so it’s like, you know, it’s that old adage of if you, you, if you commit a crime in with another person that now you guys were kind of linked together. And so.

JIM ACOSTA: Birds of a feather flock together.