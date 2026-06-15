President Donald Trump was up early on Monday morning to announce he will preside over “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all” as America officially marks its 250th birthday on July 4.

The announcement came among a series of Truth Social posts by the president in the early hours of Monday, the morning after his 80th birthday/Flag Day UFC celebration on the White House lawn.

Posting on Truth Social just after 6:30 a.m. ET, the president said: “On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a “TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.” Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs.”

He added that the event will be held with “the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and the beautifully new Reflecting Poll,” which has reportedly been plagued by green algae in recent days.

The show will cap off with what Trump described as the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY.”

The announcement came along with other proclamations from the president, including a boast about how his tough immigration policies brought down the cost of car insurance, announcing the “‘kick off’ of our summer long Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence” on June 24, and touting the success of the UFC event the night before.

The flurry of posts came just two and a half hours after Trump ranted against “The Dumocrats” after the conclusion of his UFC “Freedom 250” Flag Day/birthday bash held on the White House lawn on Sunday night.

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