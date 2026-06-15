‘Absolute Trash’: UFC Fighter Sparks Intense Ire for Calling Michelle Obama a Man at Trump’s White House Fight Night

UFC fighter Josh Hokit was slapped with a huge wave of backlash after he called former First Lady Michelle Obama a man after his match at President Donald Trump’s White House fight night.

On Sunday, UFC Freedom 250 was held on the White House lawn. In the weeks leading up to the event, UFC President Dana White insisted the event was apolitical and merely a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Sunday also happened to be the 80th birthday of Trump, White’s longtime friend.

Hokit took on Derrick White in a heavyweight bout Sunday, winning by knockout in the second round. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit randomly blurted out, “Michelle Obama is a man!”

As the crowd around him cheered and Rogan smiled, the 28-year-old added, “Am I right America?”

The comments were met with immediate outrage on social media. Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov called Hokit “absolute trash.”

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III called Hokit a “disgrace.”

“It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man,” Griffin added.

Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man. What a disgrace. It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 15, 2026

OutKick’s Dan Dakich also took exception to the comment, calling Hokit a “dumbass” and saying his decision was “idiotic.”

This was idiotic by this dumbass https://t.co/H6sWZcj2LP — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) June 15, 2026

Sportswriter Alex Kirshner declared the moment was the “most embarrassing moment for an American pro sports league in quite some time.”

“Don’t forget it just because the people involved will never understand it,” he continued.

Countless others appeared to agree.

“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026

Really could be a scene from a satirical novel. The same weekend Trump’s name is removed from the Kennedy Center, this spectacle is beamed to the world from the White House. pic.twitter.com/mjPXGZxnoz — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 15, 2026

Ok, so let me get this straight…the dude who puked on himself live on tv during his weigh in, is hurling insults at the former First Lady now? Disgusting. Welcome to the Trump Administration. — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) June 15, 2026

So is this the kind of trash we can expect from @paramountplus (and @cbs) now? https://t.co/yWnVjgelm0 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 15, 2026

Not an iota of class, grace or dignity. It’s where we are as a nation. Happy Birthday America. https://t.co/vLcdTDMIlO — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) June 15, 2026

Bullsh*t like this when gas is $4 a gallon is why Republicans are losing in North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Alaska, and Texas. https://t.co/yKRoNBEQXk — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) June 15, 2026

Turning the White House into a UFC venue was disgraceful enough—but allowing UFC fighter Josh Hokit to stand on that historic stage and spew vile conspiracy theories that "Michelle Obama is a man" is an absolute abomination.

When the People’s House is handed over to bullies to… — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) June 15, 2026

The fighter yelling “Michelle Obama is a man,” at an official White House event to honor America is utterly unacceptable and the administration should denounced it in no uncertain terms. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 15, 2026

Oh sure Dana….yeah you created so much unity with your trash fest at the White House….especially the part when one of your brain dead fighters called Michelle Obama a man in the middle of the ring https://t.co/H6nyebe25o — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 15, 2026

We are so deep into the gutter that a UFC fighter can call a former First Lady a "man" and it barely causes us to roll our eyes. This sport is a broken outhouse. #ufcwhitehouse — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) June 15, 2026

After watching the clip is some loser screaming “Michelle Obama is a man” on the White House lawn while trump supporters cheered I’m even more proud that President Biden called maga what they are; trash. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) June 15, 2026

As U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury pointed out in her tweet, Hokit put on a bizarre display during Saturday’s weigh-in when he stumbled onto the scale and appeared to vomit. He then told the room he was drinking the night before and added, “I have a giant Black man that wants to knock me out.”

Josh Hokit showed up to the weigh-ins "drunk" and threw up on himself 😭 "So what, maybe I was drinking last night. Who wouldn't be. I have a giant black man that wants to knock me out." pic.twitter.com/YP02EnjmSS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2026

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