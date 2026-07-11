Trump Blurts Bonkers Late-Night Threat If He’s Assassinated — With Weirdly Specific Details And Shocking Kicker

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President Donald Trump blurted out a weirdly specific and over-the-top threat in a late-night social media post warning what will happen if Iran assassinates him — and added a shocking kicker.

This week ended with a pair of exclusives from CNN and The Wall Street Journal claiming that Israel showed the Trump administration new intel on an alleged Iranian plot to kill the president.

On Friday night, Trump elaborated on comments he made in an earlier interview, warning that there are “1000 Missiles” ready to go if he’s killed, which will be followed by thousands more, and that he’s already given the order to strike “all areas of Iran” for “a one year period of time.”

But if Iran isn’t frightened by that prospect, Trump threw in a sweetener: the one-year missile campaign is “subject to extension.”

He signed off with the surest-fire way to persuade someone not to kill him — blaspheming their god:

1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Assassination was already on Trump’s mind this week as he returned home from his trip to Turkey:

REPORTER: Do you know why they had us close our window blinds? That was… No? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, yeah, because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with. REPORTER: Iran was possibly thinking of trying to do? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I mean, if they asked you to close your windows, probably they’d feel that way. They didn’t ask me to close mine, but if they did, I would have done it. These are sick people, so I could see something like that. I didn’t know they did that, but I could see something. REPORTER: Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m number one on their list before you, but if I go you go REPORTER: But was there a specific- PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Perhaps someday you want to change professions.

Watch above via Press Pool.

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