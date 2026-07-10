Trump Admits He Left Explosive ‘Instructions’ in the Event He’s Assassinated by Iran: Report

President Donald Trump admitted to the New York Post on Friday that he’s left “instructions” on what to do if Iran follows through on its vow to assassinate him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he told The Post‘s Caitlin Doornbos. “I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

Trump said during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week that Iran may be looking to take him out, adding that he’s “their No. 1 target.”

After that, Israel claimed it had shared intelligence with the president that the Islamic regime was “considering” a new plan to assassinate the president.

In his interview with The Post, Trump denied those claims.

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” he said. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know.”

He added, “I hope you’ll miss me.”

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