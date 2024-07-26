Trump Boasts Comfortable Lead in New Round of Swing State Polling

Former President Donald Trump continues to boast a comfortable lead in the key battleground states that are expected to decide the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted between July 22 and 24 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies and The Telegraph, indicates that Trump is running ahead of newly-minted presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in seven of the nine states polled.

Trump leads by 3 in Arizona (46%-43%), 8 in Florida (47%-39%), 5 in Georgia (47%-42%), 3 in Michigan (44%-41%), 2 in Nevada (45%-43%), 3 in North Carolina (46%-43%), and 4 in Pennsylvania (46%-42%).

Harris, however, does have a three point lead in Minnesota (44%-41%), where no Republican has prevailed since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Republicans have put on their target map this year and did manage to tie Trump (44% apiece) in Wisconsin.

NEW: Trump leads Harris in seven of nine states polled. 🇺🇸 Swing States VI (22-24 July): (Trump | Harris) AZ (46% | 43%)

FL (47% | 39%)

GA (47% | 42%)

MI (44% | 41%)

MN (41% | 44%)

NV (45% | 43%)

NC (46% | 43%)

PA (46% | 42%)

WI (44% | 44%)https://t.co/oWzPSiikVU pic.twitter.com/lYpHAhsuQe — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) July 26, 2024

The tracking poll of 6,927 voters indicates that in comparison to President Joe Biden’s performance against Trump in last week’s survey, Harris performed better in Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina, worse in Florida and Michigan, and the same in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Minnesota is a new addition to the poll.

Redfield & Wilton’s findings largely track with other polls that have found that while Democrats have benefitted from Harris’s ascension to the top of the ticket, Trump remains in the catbird seat for now.

A national HarrisX/Forbes poll conducted between July 19 and 21 found that Trump had a 8 point lead over Harris and another swing state survey conducted by a Democratic firm found that Trump would beat Harris in in Arizona (46%-40%), Michigan (46%-41%), North Carolina (48%-44%), and Pennsylvania (46%-42%).

“Kamala Harris starts her 2024 battle behind Trump, who is enjoying a strong post-convention bump and leads her by almost digits in our polling,” submitted Harris X CEO and chief pollster Dritan Nesho. “If the polls don’t start to close and show better traction for her, Biden’s decision to step aside for Harris may be a case of ‘too similar, too late.'”