Rob Lowe Auditions for the Kamala Harris Ticket: ‘There’s No Greater Outsider Than The Person Who Starred in The Outsiders!’

It’s literally the hottest ticket in town — Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is vetting possible running mates, and there is one telegenic white man under the age of 80 who is very ready to step in.

Rob Lowe crashed Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on The Tonight Show on Thursday to audition for the role of vice presidential candidate, and he cited his record of public service (i.e., entertaining the public) to make his argument. He also bent his own rules/ego to audition for the role/position at this stage in his career.

His argument started with his assurance that “I know how it works, Jimmy. I was in The West Wing.” And then he launched into his stump speech:

America, I’m not like the others. There’s no greater outsider than the person who starred in The Outsiders. I can adapt to any situation. I can be comedic, like in Tommy Boy. Dramatic, like in St. Elmo’s Fire. Or stop a nuclear threat, like in Atomic Train. So, remember — when they go high, we go Lowe, spelled with an E!

This is very exciting. Not only was Rob Lowe willing to audition, he was also willing to remind people that he was in Atomic Train. And considering how much of his dirty laundry is already out there, he’s basically been not just vetted, but he’s also been roasted, and that has to count for something.

The actor Rob Lowe will certainly not be getting the role of actual vice president, despite the fictional public service roles he has held in shows like The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and Brothers and Sisters. And I feel like the idea of attending the Democratic National Convention might feel like returning to the scene of a crime. But since the announcement that Harris was going to be entering the race, the West Wing fanfiction writer in me — because some of us turn to that when real life is ::waves hands:: — could only ponder how absolutely perfect Sam Seaborn would be as a VP pick for Kamala Harris if only he were a real person. Let’s have a look at Sam’s qualifications while he was on my favorite four-season show and its crappy reboot.

His White House experience (Deputy Communications Director under President Jed Bartlet, and then deputy chief of staff under President Matt Santos) already gives Sam a huge edge. Not only has he been in on major policy decisions both foreign and domestic, he also knows how to convey the message. He has a strong legal background, albeit in corporate law, but that looks pretty solid matched with Harris’s experience as a prosecutor and California’s Attorney General. And while it was unsuccessful, he ran for Congress in California’s 47th, so he is no stranger to being a candidate himself. [Only problem is that pesky “same-state” issue that was reportedly a major stumbling block preventing former President Donald Trump from choosing infinitely better choice Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) from being his VP. So, good thing Sam Seaborn is a fictional character.]

In my headcanon, Sam left the Santos administration to run for and become California’s Attorney General, paving the way for a possible U.S. Senate run and maybe governor. So his political pathway makes a lot of logical sense. I also believe in my heart of hearts that Sam Seaborn eventually married his former White House colleague, the right-leaning Ainsley Hayes, making it a bipartisan, mixed marriage that proves how well he can communicate and compromise, plus it says a lot about his respect for strong women.

Big plus: Bartlet has a lot of faith in him, so he’d have a fictional president’s endorsement locked up.

And if he ages anything like the actor Rob Lowe, age will never, ever, ever be an issue. He may very well be the first human being to live to be 150.

But it’s not like I gave this a whole lot of thought or anything.

