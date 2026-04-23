Trump DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Calls Chuck Schumer a ‘Lying Scumbag’ in Fiery Fox Interview

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin unleashed on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during a fiery Thursday morning appearance on Fox News.

Mullin’s comments came after anchor Bill Melugin observed that “DHS has been unfunded for more than 70 days now” and played a clip of Schumer asserting that “nobody” in the United States “respects” Border Patrol and ICE.

“Mr. Secretary, your response?” inquired Melugin.

“Well, it makes my ears red. It takes a lot to get me upset. But Chuck Schumer, no one respects you. The definition of a lying scumbag politician, that is you! You would be the definition if you googled you right now,” replied a visibly agitated Mullin. “I mean, why don’t you just come out and be honest with the American people? He wants to have open borders. If you wanna defund the Customs and Border Protection Agency, if you wanna defend ICE, who is in there arresting the criminals that the laws were passed by you, you had time to change those during the Biden administration. You didn’t because you’re for open borders, and you’re for the criminals running amok in our cities. And for you to say that is so disrespectful to the law enforcement that is out there protecting you because he has a detail with him. How about he walks around these city streets without a detail? I wonder how safe he would feel.”

Mullin went on to describe the consequences of the partial government shutdown:

Right now, we spend roughly $1.7 billion every two weeks in payroll. Mind you, I have 270,000 employees. The president did sign the executive order to be able to pay us until the end of May-, or end of April. My last payroll will come out the first payroll of May. After that, I don’t have the ability to pay the employees anymore. But what we’re not talking about is the bills aren’t being paid either. We’ve been shut down for 69 days. I have gas cards, true gas cards being shut off. I have individuals out there that are trying to deliver and protect the seas from the drug cartels getting to our shores, which is our Coast Guard, that is having hard times literally getting fuel for their ships. DOW is having to fulfill those. We have contractors that went since February without being paid. We have vessels that can’t get licensed. So we have barges, we have tugboats that’s on our inner waterways that can’t get licensed. We’re 18,000 vessels behind because that department has been shut down. We’re at critical mass and right now Democrats can continue to play political theater because I guess Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrat party said it the best, that no one respects ICE and CPB. That’s absolutely false. That’s a lie. The American people overwhelmingly supports deporting these illegal immigrants and enforcing our nation of laws and closing our border. There’s not even, the- polling is like an 80% issue with the American people, but the Democrats are so afraid, so afraid of their primary base that they are willing to hold the homeland hostage. Listen, I have 22 agencies that their main job every single day, we get up and we protect the homeland. We protect my yard, we protect your yard, we even protect Chuck Schumer’s backyard, and we do it, and right now they’re expecting us to do it for free, and they’ve been doing this for 69 days for us and enough’s enough.

Watch above via Fox News.

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