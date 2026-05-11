Mediaite Is Hiring a Video Content Creator

We are Mediaite, the pulse of the modern news cycle. We don’t just report on the media, we dissect it, critique it, and drive the conversation. Now, we’re looking for a sharp, hungry Content Creator to join our team and translate that high-energy coverage into social-first storytelling.

This role isn’t for a passive observer. It’s for a creator who lives in the comments section, understands why a clip goes viral before it hits the mainstream, and has a unique POV on the ever-shifting media landscape. You aren’t just making videos; you’re creating the “must-watch” moments of the day.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create at the Speed of News: You’ll turn breaking media news and trending cultural moments into high-impact video content for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, and beyond.

We don’t do bland. You’ll inject your own personality and unique perspective into your content, helping our audience understand why a story matters.

You won’t just sit in pitch meetings. You are a one-person powerhouse — shooting and producing content that feels native to the platform. We’ll assist with post-production and publishing, but want someone who will take charge and constantly be looking to push content further.

You’ll leverage your deep understanding of social trends to ensure Mediaite stays ahead of the curve.

Organize and manage your projects to deliver content consistently and error-free.

YOU MIGHT BE A GOOD FIT IF:

You have 1-3 years of experience creating social-first content, personal or professional.

You follow the players, the pundits, and the platforms. You have a natural intuition for what the “next generation” of news consumers wants to see.

You understand that in the news business, “perfect” is the enemy of “first.” You can churn out quality work under tight deadlines without missing a beat.

You’re able to cover both sides of the aisle. There is room to point out and comment on everything and anything in this news cycle, but unique POV is essential.

You’re hungry to grow a presence and work in a fast-paced media environment with a high ceiling for growth.

Location: NYC preferred, but remote applications welcome.

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 depending on experience, plus contingent-based compensation tied to performance.

To Apply:

– Please send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) including the following:

A resume A brief cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position

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