Trump Dumps on NYT and CNN for Reporting He’s ‘Anxious’ to End War: ‘I am Possibly the Least Pressured Person Ever’

President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social Thursday that there’s no truth to any reports that he’s “anxious” to end the war with Iran.

“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am ‘anxious’ to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position,” Trump wrote.

“I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking!”

Trump continued:

The reason some of the Media is doing so poorly with Subscribers and Viewers is because they no longer have credibility. Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Earlier Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to “shoot and kill any boat” that’s laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

“There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!”

He told MS NOW that the Iranian leadership was “all messed up.”

“They have no idea who their leader is. You know, we took out, really, three levels of leaders. And everybody that was even close behind him,” Trump said of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “So they have a hard time figuring out who the hell can speak for the country. They just don’t know.”

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