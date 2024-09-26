A fan shouted “We love you!” as former President Donald Trump told a rally crowd that “countries want to kill me” because he wants to engineer a comeback for furniture makers.

The threats to Trump — including two assassination tries and plotting by Iran — have led Trump and his allies to spin claims like that “God” saved Trump, that his political opponents are to blame, and that assassins only try to kill “consequential” presidents.

Trump came up with a new one at a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday. He told the crowd that other countries want to kill him because of his intention to bring back furniture “artists”:

DONALD TRUMP: When you were the furniture capital of the world. That’s why those furniture ga– those furniture companies. And you still have your craftsman here. Unfortunately, they’re doing other jobs that they don’t want to be doing. They love making furniture. I know the furniture guys. They don’t want to be doing other jobs. They want to be making furniture. They’re artists. Those people are going to be coming back into the furniture business. Then next–. I’m imposing tariffs on your competition from foreign countries, All these foreign countries that have ripped us off, which stole all of your businesses and all of your jobs years ago and took your businesses out so that now they won’t be able to compete with North Carolina or businesses in any other state in our once great country, soon to be greater than ever before country. All of your furniture-makers are going to come back and come back bigger and stronger and better than ever before! They’re mostly gone. They’re all coming back. This is why people and countries want to kill me. They’re not happy with me. It is, it’s a risky business. This is why they want to kill me. CROWD MEMBER: We love you! DONALD TRUMP: They only kill consequential presidents. Remember that.

Watch above via Pool.