President Donald Trump blatantly threatened congressional members of his party on Wednesday, warning that “any Republican” who voted against his tariffs would “seriously suffer the consequences.”

Trump’s post to Truth Social came right as six members of the House GOP joined 213 Democratic colleagues in narrowly passing a resolution to repeal his tariffs on Canada. The vote was made possible only after a similarly tight vote on Tuesday that blocked a resolution preventing lawmakers from calling snap votes on repealing tariffs.

The president appeared to react directly to the mutiny of some of his party members — taking to his social media platform to threaten primary challenges for those who sought to push back against his tariff policies.

Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries! Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago. In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has previously threatened to fund rival campaigns when lawmakers who oppose him seek reelection, though this tactic may notably wield less force as a massive number of Republicans continue to announce their upcoming retirement from Congress.

Thirty House Republicans will not be running for reelection this year, including two of the GOP representatives who voted to oppose Trump’s tariffs on Wednesday. Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) are both planning to leave their office when their terms expire, as will a likely foe of Trump’s tariffs in the Senate– Sen. Mitch McConnell. Bacon, for his part, was defiant in response to the Trump threat.

“Folks should vote their conscience and do what they think is right for America,” the soon-to-be departing congressman wrote, in a post on X.

