Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) announced on Friday his retirement from Congress, making him the 30th House Republican not running for reelection this year.

Amodei said in a statement that it is the “right time” for him to end his time in the House. He’ll finish his current term before moving on from public service. He’s served in the House since 2011, and he sits on the House Appropriations Committee, House Natural Resources Committee, and multiple subcommittees.

Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime. Please see statement below: pic.twitter.com/QJpg4r7Pav — Rep. Mark Amodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) February 6, 2026

The congressman wrote:

Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime. Nobody is prouder of our Nevada Congressional District than me. Thank you for the honor. Every achievement worth doing began with listening to Nevadans and fighting for our values. I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term. After 15 years of service, I believe it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch.

The announcement is just the latest in a growing number of lawmakers stepping away from their roles in Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene left her seat this year after growing tensions with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, and dozens more will also not be up for reelection in the upcoming midterms. Twenty-one Democrats are also not seeking reelection, putting Congress on track for potentially record turnover. According the AP, which is tracking the exodus:

More than 10% of incumbents plan to leave, which is the highest percentage at this point in the calendar since at least President Barack Obama’s administration, according to an Associated Press analysis of House retirements going back to 2013.

Amodei’s decision appears recent as he thanked the president for an endorsement in November.

“Mark Amodei has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, praising the congressman for doing a “fantastic” job.

“Thank you Mr. President [Donald Trump]!” the congressman wrote back in response on X.

