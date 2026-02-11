Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) — the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary committee — accused Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice of “Orwellian” surveillance on House Democrats’ searches of the Epstein files.

In a video posted late Wednesday by the progressive outlet MeidasTouch, Raskin — speaking with reporters on the steps of the Capitol — reacted to the photo which showed Bondi, testifying before the House Judiciary committee, in possession of a document seeming to show the Epstein files search history of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

“It is a violation of the separation of powers for them to essentially be monitoring our computer searches on the Epstein files,” Raskin said. “I think it’s outrageous that they would do that! It’s Orwellian! And we’re going to have some more to say about it soon.

Raskin was asked if he thinks Jayapal was the only member whose search history was accessed by the DOJ.

“We have reason to believe that it was happening to everybody who went over there,” Raskin said. “That they were monitoring everybody’s computer.”

Raskin, when pressed, declined to elaborate further — reiterating that he would speak further on the subject at a later time.

A photographer snapped a picture of the AGl, at Wednesday’s hearing, with a document titled “Jayapal Pramila Search History” — along with numerous file names and document descriptions.

In an additional clip posted by MeidasTouch, Jayapal said bluntly, “This is spying on members of Congress.

