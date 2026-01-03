Trump Jumps On Phone To Brag About Bombshell Capture Strike — Picked Up ‘After 3 Rings’

President Donald Trump jumped at the chance to brag about the news that the United States has “captured” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, answering on the third ring when a reporter called him in the early morning Saturday.

News broke after midnight Friday that the United States struck Venezuela’s capital of Caracas early Saturday morning as a series of explosions were reported by multiple news outlets.

At 4:21 AM, Trump posted on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured, and promised a press conference later in the day:

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Tyler Pager of The New York Times scored a phoner with Trump minutes after his post, getting little in return when he pressed the president for details — but found him eager to brag:

President Trump sounded tired. It was just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning and 10 minutes after he announced on social media that the United States had captured Nicolás Maduro, the leader of Venezuela. I had called the president to try to better understand what happened and what comes next. He picked up after three rings and answered a few questions. Mr. Trump first celebrated the mission’s success. “A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people,” he told me. “It was a brilliant operation, actually.” I then asked if he had sought congressional authority before the U.S. military, along with law enforcement personnel, engaged in a “large scale strike,” as he put in on social media. “We’ll discuss that,” he said. “We’re going to have a news conference.” In his social media announcement, Mr. Trump said he would speak at 11 a.m. from Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence where he has spent the past two weeks. I tried to ask what he envisions next for Venezuela and why the high-risk mission was worth it. “You’re going to hear all about it 11 o’clock,” he said before hanging up. The call had lasted 50 seconds.

The moves follow months of threats and strikes on alleged drug boats — including the September 2 airstrike that left two survivors who were then killed by a second strike — and the U.S. seizure of oil tankers. Last week, the CIA bombed a dock in the country in an operation that Trump blurted out during an interview.

Trump’s press conference at 11 AM will be held at the president’s Mar-a-lago resort.