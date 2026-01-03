Trump Bombs Caracas

At least seven explosions from low-flying aircraft hit Venezuela’s capital of Caracas early Saturday morning, as President Donald Trump escalated U.S. aggression against the South American country.

Multiple news outlets reported that a series of explosions occurred in the capital. Videos circulating online showed what appeared to be attack helicopters flying above the affected areas. Soon after, CBS News reported that Trump had ordered strikes inside Venezuela.

“President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro,” the report stated.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. attack on Venezuela was underway.

In recent months, Trump has authorized strikes on boats he said were crewed by “narcoterrorists” who were transporting drugs from Venezuela. More than 100 people have been killed in the bombings. Notably, Venezuela does not produce fentanyl, which is by far the deadliest illicit substance in the U.S. The Trump administration seized two oil tankers from Venezuela, whose government it sought to overthrow during Trump’s first term.

The U.S. has also seized two Venezuelan oil tankers. And last week, the CIA bombed a dock in the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace due to what it called “ongoing military activity.”

CBS News reported that military officials had discussed the possibility of bombing Venezuela on Christmas, but the Trump administration chose to bomb Nigeria on that day instead.

Last month, Trump said he had spoken with U.S. oil companies about business opportunities in Venezuela if Maduro is deposed.