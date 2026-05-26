Trump Launches the Exact Same Attack on ‘Dumocrats’ and Media as He Did 8 Days Earlier in Odd Repeat Post

President Donald Trump posted the exact same Truth Social attack against “Dumocrats” and the media Tuesday that he posted eight days ago, without any explanation or acknowledgement of a repost.

Tuesday’s post dropped at 3:32 p.m., after Trump returned from his third Walter Reed check-up in his second term, and just as cable news medical experts were questioning his fitness for office — both physically and mentally.

Trump wrote in a run-on paragraph, “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.”

The president added, “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!! President DJT”

Turns out, the rant was the exact same run-on paragraph Trump posted the morning of May 18. In that first post, Trump accused “The New York Times, ‘Corrupt and now Irrelevant’ CNN, and The Wall Street Journal — which he dubbed the ‘China Street Journal'” of “pumping up Iran, while simultaneously diminishing America’s military achievements.”

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