Fox News Anchor Confronts RNC Chair On Trump’s 39 Percent Approval Rating

Fox News anchor Gillian Turner told Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters it is “remarkable” to see President Donald Trump “ironclad” grip on the GOP, considering the latest Fox News poll showed his approval rating had dropped to 39%.

Turner pressed Gruters on Trump’s sagging approval rating while filling in as host of The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. The Fox broadcast flashed a graphic showing Trump’s 39% approval rating in the network’s latest poll from last week, alongside the latest AP-NORC poll giving him a 37% approval and the most recent Wall Street Journal poll putting Trump at 41%.

“It is remarkable that with the president’s rating at around 39%, according to the latest Fox News poll, he is able to, you know, maintain an ironclad support from across the party, across the lines right now,” Turner said. “It’s something that I’m not the first person to comment on.”

Gruters didn’t seem to worried about it.

“Listen, he’s well-supported by the party base and the base loves the president,” Gruters said. “The president is the leader of our party and when he makes a decision and comes out and endorses candidates, those candidates usually win.”

He continued, “But no matter what happens, we are going to be there to make sure we pick up the flag of our primary winner and we’re going to make sure we take them all the way through the November race and make sure that we’re successful in winning this Texas seat.”

A moment earlier, Gruters had pointed out Trump-endorsed candidates went 37-0 last week in GOP primaries. He also bashed Texas Democratic candidate for Senator James Talarico and sounded like he referred to him as “Talafreako.”

While Gruters didn’t seem to think Trump is losing any juice — at least when it comes to fellow Republicans — some pundits aren’t as convinced. For example, Megyn Kelly last week said Trump’s MAGA base was an “increasingly tiny group” that now only includes “loyalists” who are similar to cult members.

Watch above via Fox News.

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