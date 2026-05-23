Trump Launches Vicious AI Attack Demanding Fox News Ban Popular Dem

President Donald Trump launched a vicious and disturbing AI-generated attack on popular firebrand Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) as he demanded Fox News ban him from their airwaves.

First Son Donald Trump Jr. is marrying Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in a “small” ceremony on an island in the Bahamas this weekend — but Trump announced on Friday that he would definitely be skipping the big day.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

But Trump did find time to launch social media attacks over the weekend. In a post on Saturday morning, he dropped a dehumanizing AI image of Khanna with fangs and a demonic expression, draped in the skin of a sheep.

The banner on the image read “SLEAZEBAG Ro Khanna Lies, Lies, Lies.”

Above the image, Trump wrote “A Dumocrat! Don’t allow this lying sleazebag on FoxNews!”

Trump posted a similar attack a few weeks ago, without an accompanying image:

You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated! Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains “credibility” by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of “Wisdom,” or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court “illegitimate,” and probably hates our Country. No matter how “Fair and Balanced” the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians. This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post came hours after he published a violent AI video depicting an assault on ousted Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

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