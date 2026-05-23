Trump Drops Shocking Violent AI Vid Showing Assault on Late Show Host Stephen Colbert — So Did His White House

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President Donald Trump dropped a violent Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated video depicting an assault on ousted Late Show host Stephen Colbert — which was also distributed by the official White House X/Twitter account.

The Late Show ended its run next week, a cancellation that was announced last year just days after Colbert made a particularly harsh criticism of CBS and Trump. On Thursday night, the show ended with an emotional finale that concluded with Colbert and rock legend Paul McCartney turning out the lights in the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Trump himself has taken credit for Colbert’s cancellation, along with a raft of other media moves, and was quick to celebrate the end with a late-night attack following the show. He wrote “Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

But Trump wasn’t done. On Friday night, he posted a video on his Truth Social account that featured a fake Late Show clip of Colbert welcoming the audience back from a commercial break, but then being assaulted by Trump. After throwing Colbert into a dumpster, the AI Trump does a discombobulated version of the trademark upper-body dance.

The president also posted the video on his X/Twitter account, and the White House followed suit minutes later. Their post carried the caption “Bye-bye 👋.”

Earlier, on Friday morning, Trump posted another attack on Colbert that carried a threat to other hosts and used the language of death.

“Stephen Colbert’s firing from CBS was the “Beginning of the End” for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts. Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

This imagery comes as Trump and his government are attempting to jail former FBI Director James Comey for posting a photograph of seashells forming the numerical phrase “86 47,” which the Trump DOJ is claiming constituted a threat on the president’s life.

Watch above via Truth Social and CBS.

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