President Donald Trump sent out a flurry of Truth Social posts on Saturday morning, including one where he promoted an image of the “United States of the Middle East.”

Trump posted a map to Truth Social that read: “United States of the Middle East?”

The map included America’s stars and stripes over Iran, which has been engaged in an ongoing military conflict with the United States and Israel since late February.

The president’s weekend schedule changed on Friday, leading to speculation about what’s to come with Iran. Trump has threatened many times to target the country’s infrastructure and more if a long-term agreement is not reached. Iran has continued targeting and charging tolls to ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Trump’s schedule originally reportedly had him going to his Bedminster Golf Club on the weekend, but now has him at the White House for a planned speech in New York. The president noted the Iran conflict and more forced him to skip his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.

During a press conference this week, Trump said he was just an hour away from ordering new strikes on Iran before he was convinced to let negotiations continue.

“I was an hour away. We were all set to go. You’re talking about yesterday? We were going to be striking very– it would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done. The boats, the ships were all loaded. They were all loaded to the brim and we were all set to start,” he said.

In other Saturday Truth Social posts, Trump also went with a throwback and posted an image of a giant version of his head looking over Greenland. Trump has spoken on many occasions about his desire for the United States to absorb Greenland.

“We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not because if we don’t do it Russia or China will take over Greenland and we are not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor, okay?” the president said in January.

The president also an AI-generated attack on Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), demanding Fox News ban the lawmakers from their airwaves.

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