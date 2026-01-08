Trump Reveals How Long US Plans to Run Venezuela and Control Its Oil

President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could remain in effective control of Venezuela for years, signaling an open-ended involvement while declining to say what circumstances might lead to American troops being sent in.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times conducted in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the president kept the duration of U.S. oversight of Venezuela deliberately undefined.

When asked how long Washington intends to run the country and oversee its oil sector, Trump replied: “Only time will tell.”

Pressed further on whether he meant three months, six months or a year, he added: “I would say much longer.”

The remarks come as the administration moves to assume control of selling Venezuela’s oil, part of a multi-phase plan outlined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to members of Congress this week.

Throughout the interview, Trump reportedly framed the operation as both an economic and strategic reset, repeatedly returning to oil.

“We will rebuild it in a very profitable way,” he said. “We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil.” He argued the arrangement would drive down global prices while delivering much-needed cash to Venezuela.

Times reporters repeatedly asked Trump what might prompt him to put US forces on the ground, including whether troops would be sent in if Venezuela blocked American access to oil or refused to expel Russian and Chinese personnel. Each time, he declined to answer.

“I wouldn’t want to tell you that,” he said. “I really wouldn’t want to tell you that.”

Trump also avoided explaining why his administration recognised Delcy Rodríguez, Nicolás Maduro’s former vice president, as Venezuela’s new leader rather than backing Nobel Prize-winning opposition figure María Corina Machado or election winner Edmundo González. Instead, he emphasised cooperation from figures tied to the old regime.

“They’re giving us everything that we feel is necessary,” he said.

The interview briefly paused when Trump took a call from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, days after threatening action over Colombia’s role in the cocaine trade.