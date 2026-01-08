Megyn Kelly Rips Tony Dokoupil for ‘Sobbing’ About His Family on CBS: ‘There’s No Crying at Evening News!’

Former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly tore into CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil for “sobbing” about his family on-camera on Wednesday.

“We have to talk about the new anchor of CBS Evening News,” said Kelly during an interview with former ABC News political director Mark Halperin on The Megyn Kelly Show. “There’s no crying at Evening News.”

She argued, “There might be some crying when a president is shot and assassinated right before your very eyes, like we saw with Walter Cronkite, though he didn’t – there was like a wiping of the eyes when he took off the glasses to report that JFK had been shot and killed,” adding, “But that’s as far as he went. That’s as far as most Evening News anchors would ever have gone traditionally.”

Kelly then played a viral clip of Dokoupil crying on his show during a discussion about how much he loves Miami, Florida.

Asked on CBS Evening News why Miami was his “favorite place in the world,” Dokoupil began to choke up.

“It makes me emotional,” he answered, wiping tears from his eyes. “Let me get a second here. To help people understand why I have such a reaction… Florida is where I grew up… It’s where I would’ve spent all of my childhood, but we left because of my father. He got in some trouble with business. It’s like we laugh about it now, but he was a drug dealer.”

As he continued to choke up and wipe tears from his eyes, Dokoupil explained, “The reason it’s so emotional for me is because I feel like I was robbed of the full Miami experience. So when I come back, I’m always like…”

“Oh my God,” reacted Kelly. “I thought for sure that story was going to end in ‘…and they were all killed in a house fire. I was the sole survivor,’ in which case I would’ve excused the multiple tears.”

She continued, “Turns out the dad had some problems. I’m sorry to hear it. The sobbing, the repeated voice quivering, the inability to recover, what is that?!”

“I don’t begrudge anyone crying over their family. I cry when I talk about my family sometimes. But I wouldn’t put it out,” replied Halperin. “My point is, it wasn’t live. They chose to put it out.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.