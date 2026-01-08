‘Get the F*ck Out!’ Jimmy Kimmel Puts Minneapolis Mayor’s Furious ICE Killing Rebuke on a T-Shirt

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel held up a T-shirt emblazoned with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s presser demand that ICE officer “get the f*ck out” of his city as he rebuked the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a masked federal agent on Wednesday.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot multiple times through the windshield of her car on Wednesday morning as she appeared to try to drive forward while agents were attempting to remove her from her vehicle, which was blocking the road.

Federal officials claim an ICE agent shot the woman in self-defense after she “weaponized her vehicle” and tried to run the officer over with President Donald Trump weighing in to back this framing. The Department of Homeland Security went further, branding Good a “domestic terrorist.” Frey rejected that account as “bullsh*t” in a fiery presser telling ICE to “get the f*ck out” of the city.

Opening his show that night, Kimmel made clear where he stood and, addressing ICE’s stated mission, said the agency exists “under the guise of protecting us,” before turning to Trump’s response, mockingly saying he responded with “compassion.”

“Now, I saw this video,” Kimmel said. “It didn’t look anybody got run over to me. It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide.”

Kimmel then aired footage of the mayor’s condemnation of ICE’s presence in the city and seized on the moment.

“That’s the shirt I want to see,” he said, moments before holding up a T-shirt bearing the slogan.

He pushed it further still: “Get the f*ck out of all of these cities.”

Watch above via ABC.