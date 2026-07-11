Trump Strikes Back At Iran After IRGC Declares Strait of Hormuz Is Closed — Again

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported Saturday that the United States has struck back at Iran after the Revolutionary Guard fired on a ship earlier in the day and declared the Strait of Hormuz was closed yet again.

Ravid wrote on social media, “Senior U.S. official: U.S. military strikes Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area in response to Revolutionary Guards’ fire on merchant ship.”

He then reported Iranian “air surveillance radars, facilities for storing missiles and UAVs, missile and UAV launch sites, maritime surveillance radars, [and] ground-to-air missile launchers” were among the targets hit by the U.S. military, according to a senior American official.

U.S. Central Command posted around the same time the “strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” President Donald Trump.

CENTCOM said Iran “blatantly attacked” a Cyprus-flagged container ship that was moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

“A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage,” CENTCOM posted. “Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed.”

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

Iran’s state media declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again after the IRGC fired what it called “warning shots” at a vessel that was “traveling on a route it did not approve of,” according to CNN.

Anchor Omar Jimenez reported, “This comes as mediators are attempting to get the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table. But U.S. Officials previously told CNN those talks can’t move forward until the strait is secured.”

CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton predicted that the U.S. could strike back at targets in the strait, and mentioned several other options.

“The other possibility would be to actually move in and use ground forces to do some kind of a ground incursion,” Leighton said. “In the past, President Trump has talked about taking Kharg Island. That’s, of course, far up in the northern part of the Gulf, far removed from the Strait of Hormuz. But it would be kind of leverage that he would potentially have with a negotiation or potential future negotiation,” Leighton said.

“But, you know, when you look at that kind of thing, I think those options are limiting in many respects,” he continued. “They also point to the possibility of escalation, and that’s something that the president has not wanted to do. He has not wanted to escalate this into a ground war. He has not wanted to escalate this in a way that would impact the global economy.

Leighton said the latest move by the Iranians could “potentially lead to a further increase in gas prices and possible other perturbations in international trade, and that’s something that the president is definitely wanting to avoid at this point.”

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Trump this week that “not a single American soldier will return alive” if there was any U.S. attempt to invade the Kharg Island oil hub.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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